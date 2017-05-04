You Might Recognize L’Oréal’s New Spokesmodel

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/doutzen; realbarbarapalvin; thylaneblondeau

The latest addition to L’Oréal Paris’s crop of spokesmodels is 16-year-old Thylane Blondeau, the French “It” girl who sort of looks like L’Oréal spokesmodel Barbara Palvin, who sort of looks like L’Oréal spokesmodel Doutzen Kroes. The brand made the announcement on Instagram, just in time for Blondeau’s birthday today.

Blondeau rose to fame seven years ago when she appeared as a stiletto-clad 10-year-old in a controversial spread for French Vogue. In the years since, she signed with model factory IMG and has punctuated the pages of Teen Vogue and covered L’Officiel. She’s also amassed a hefty social following: Her Instagram boasts 1 million followers and counting. If you don’t know her already, chances are your teen cousin does.

In the eyes of @Jonasbresnan for @lorealhair @lorealskin #lorealista #weworthit A post shared by Thylane blondeau (@thylaneblondeau) on Oct 7, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

The brand tapped Blondeau to lead its Hydra Genius line, which is a three-part collection aimed at delivering lightweight but intense moisture to skin. It’s a good fit. She’s much too young to front their anti-aging line. That’s at least two fashion-years away.