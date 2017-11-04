If you thought there was no way to get a six-pack without exercise and dietary changes, you are sadly mistaken. Because there is another way, a better way: a revolutionary method called “building an elaborate CGI replica of yourself with a chiseled stomach.”

This tip comes via Ludacris, who released a video for his new single, “Vitamin D” (which is, shockingly, not an ode to calcium absorption). The opener stars a CGI Ludacris smiling and nodding at various women, who may or may not also be CGI. Crucially, CGI Ludacris has a six-pack and pec muscles that flesh-and-blood Ludacris — who also appears in the video — definitely does not.

Well, you know what they say: Be the CGI version of yourself you wish to see in the world.