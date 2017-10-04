Everything’s Coming Up Marla

By
Image
Marla Maples. Photo: Splash News/Splash News

On Saturday, while her ex was tweeting about the perils of bombing runways, aspiring lifestyle guru Marla Maples performed a cartwheel on Italy’s version of Dancing With the Stars, without a care in the world.

Related President Marla Maples Would Give Everyone Subsidized Massages and Yoga

Tags:

Everything’s Coming Up Marla