Married Man Fakes Airport Hijacking to Get Out of Trip With Online Girlfriend

Photo: Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Many of us pretend we have the flu or make up a work conflict when we want to get out of doing something with our significant other. But one married father in India took a different route to avoid having to go on vacation with his online girlfriend: He faked an airport-hijacking plot.

As CNN reports, 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sending an email to authorities in which he pretended to be a woman who had overheard six men discussing a plot to hijack planes in the cities of Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. Security at the three airports was beefed up as a result, and investigators then traced the email’s IP address and saw CCTV footage of Krishna at an internet café.

Krishna reportedly told police he wrote the email because his online girlfriend in Chennai wanted things to get more serious between them. She had suggested they take a trip together, and although the married father of one worked as a travel agent, he couldn’t afford the trip. So naturally, he created a fake plane ticket for his girlfriend from Chennai to Mumbai, and then also created a fake email address to send the hoax email to the cops.

“He didn’t have the money, but if he canceled because of that, it would have hurt his pride, and his friendship with the girl would’ve come to an end,” B. Limba Reddy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, said at a press conference. “So, his thinking was that if the flight was to be canceled and it was because of the airport, he wouldn’t be at fault.”

Krishna was arrested on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information, and could face up to five years in prison and a $150 fine. Perhaps next time he should simply tell her his dog ate his boarding pass?