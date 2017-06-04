Massimo Giorgetti Is Leaving Emilio Pucci

Photo: Getty Images

Pucci is in the market for a new designer to reinterpret its signature swirls. According to Women’s Wear Daily, designer Massimo Giorgetti, who has been at his post for two years, will leave the LVMH-owned Italian house this month, after showing his resort collection.

Giorgetti also designs his own line, MSGM, and will focus on that for the time being, saying in a statement that “my brand needs more and more of my attention and all my energy.” Though the report suggested that candidates were already being interviewed for the creative director post, there has been no announcement of a successor.

