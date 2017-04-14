Megyn Kelly and Anna Wintour Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

Last night in New York, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly attended The Hollywood Reporter’s annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media cocktail party with her new colleagues at NBC. She posed for photographs with Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt. Julia Stiles and Anna Wintour were also spotted.

Other parties this week included a dinner hosted by Iris Apfel, where everyone went home with a pair of her trademark glasses, and another eyewear bash in LA for Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet. Kourtney Kardashian, Leona Lewis, and Freida Pinto wore big sunglasses in a room filled with bubblegum-pink balloons for the collection launch.

