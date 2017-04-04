Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a story saying Fox News and Bill O’Reilly paid out a combined $13 million to five women alleging O’Reilly sexually harassed and verbally abused them. And although 21st Century Fox released a statement in support of O’Reilly, two advertisers have now pulled their ads from O’Reilly’s show, The O’Reilly Factor, due to the allegations against him.

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai both said their decisions are directly connected to O’Reilly’s alleged treatment of women. “The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” a corporate communications manager at Mercedes-Benz said in the statement. She added the ads that would normally appear during O’Reilly’s show have been “reassigned in the midst of controversy.”

Meanwhile, Hyundai said it was “reallocating” advertising spots “due to the recent and disturbing allegations” against O’Reilly. “As a company, we seek to partner with companies and programming that share our values of inclusion and diversity,” the company added.

Despite the settlements it has made on O’Reilly’s behalf, Fox News recently extended his $18 million contract, which was set to expire this year, the Times reports. What’s more, The O’Reilly Factor continues to buoy Fox’s ratings; over the past few months, “the anchor’s prime-time show scored the highest-rated cable-news quarter ever, with 4 million viewers,” contributing to Fox’s “best quarter in cable-news history,” according to Axios.

But if more advertisers follow Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai’s lead, it could put a dent in the ad revenue O’Reilly’s show generates. (Research firm Kantar Media found that The O’Reilly Factor generated more than $446 million in advertising from 2014 through 2016.) CNN reached out to more than 20 companies that advertise on the show, and while some declined to comment, Lexus said it would “continue to monitor the situation,” and other companies are “looking into the matter.”