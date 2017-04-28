Millie Bobby Brown Has Some Simple Makeup Tips to Share

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

After the runaway success that was Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has done her fair share of red carpets and TV interviews. She’s even caught the attention of designers and gotten to sit front-row during Fashion Week. So, it makes sense that, along the way, the intrepid 13-year-old has learned perhaps a makeup trick or two from having to do so many public appearances. And it’s the simplest of those makeup tricks that Brown so gracefully shared with her fans on Thursday during an Instagram Live session.



According to People, Brown stuck to a pared-down makeup look (she is, 13 after all!) for her impromptu makeup how-to. She focused on a soft eye look with the help of some primer, eye shadow, mascara, lip gloss and highlighter (highlighter!) to her cheeks. And, though, it seems she’s familiar with the trend of contouring noses, Brown skipped over the step in her video. “You can thin your nose out a bit,” she said, according to People, before stopping and adding, “Although, I wouldn’t.”

Millie, you’ve left us eager for lesson #2.

