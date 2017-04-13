Photo: New York Post

When the New York Post isn’t devoting their journalistic resources to targeting individual homeless people over and over again, they’re churning out provocative pieces specifically engineered to take over the internet outrage cycle for the day. Take “Women are not capable of understanding ‘GoodFellas’” (by one-man troll factory Kyle Smith), or “Hey, ladies — catcalls are flattering! Deal with it.”

Today’s such story, which they decided was groundbreaking enough to run on the cover, is titled “Why I Won’t Date Hot Women Anymore.” It’s a trend piece about men and women who say they’ve stopped dating the hottest women and men — who apparently only work as swimsuit models or in the finance industry — in favor of people of “substance.” And hoo boy, are people getting mad about it online.

If you need to throw up fast, might I suggest this article? https://t.co/w7qOkfDw9F via @nypost — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 13, 2017

This story, shorter: Pretty women are terrible and stupid and all men are great and smart. https://t.co/y0i4E4vUyP — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) April 13, 2017

I don't believe in heaven or hell but this makes me feel like some people are bad https://t.co/bv439RQAvk — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) April 13, 2017

Let’s review who loses in this article: First, Dan Rochkind — the man who they used for the lede image — who says he’s sworn off dating models even though … well, you can judge the photo for yourself. Then, Rochkind’s fiancée, who, for some reason, agreed to be in an article about a man who’s decided to date less attractive women than he used to. There’s also this guy, who shows up shirtless and playing the violin for some reason. Hot people in general lose because of unfair stereoty- … wait no, haha, scratch that.

But most of all, we lose — while, as always, the Post wins.