A Baby Showed Up to the NFL Draft

A star was born at Thursday night’s NFL draft — or rather, he had been born a few months ago. Baby Kingston, son of Garett Bolles, stole the show when his dad brought him onstage after being picked by the Denver Broncos.

As this year’s draft coincided with Take Your Kid to Work Day, Bolles decided to carry little Kingston, who was clad in an adorable houndstooth suit (with a vest and matching pants), as he made his way onstage to meet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The happy dad then put his new Broncos jersey on his son, and held the baby up over his head, Lion King–style.

This is gonna be a hell of a photo in 20 years when the kid gets drafted. pic.twitter.com/Li4zHxLkPH — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) April 28, 2017

So glad to see football is finally embracing babies in tiny suits.