Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom Are Very Casually Dating

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Stars, they’re just like us when it comes to messy romantic situations. Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom are seeing each other as more than friends, but, you know, they’re keeping it chill. One of People’s sources was careful to describe the relationship — such as it is — as “super casual.” Another source pointed out that the two aren’t “exclusive” and that Bloom, who was until recently in a long-term relationship with Katy Perry, “doesn’t want a girlfriend and enjoys being single.”

Apparently, the 40-year-old actor was getting pretty flirty with model Ashley Haas at the exclusive Neon Carnival party Saturday night even though Dobrev was partying “15 feet away,” according to a witness. He was also spotted at a Coachella party Friday night with a different woman. However, this is all just to emphasize how chill the not-couple is with each other.

“Orlando is doing great,” People’s Deep Throat whispered. “He is dating and having a good time. He has known Nina for a long time. They are having fun together.”