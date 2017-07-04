Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have broken up after three years, People reports, rudely throwing a wrench in former Bachelotette JoJo Fletcher’s dreams of having the couple attend her wedding.

The actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback apparently had an “amicable split,” a source told People, and they remain “close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Munn, 36, and Rodgers, 33, started dating in 2014, but their relationship made headlines over the past year when Aaron’s brother Jordan Rodgers, the biggest douche of them all, appeared on (and won) the latest season of the Bachelorette. It was revealed in the series that the quarterback was estranged from his family, and sources told Us Weekly that his relationship with the actress played a role in the rift.