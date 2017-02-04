Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have never been shy about their off-screen friendship, so it makes sense that they’d take a break from filming the show’s third season to catch a rugby game together. Heughan snapped a selfie of himself with Balfe in the stands together enjoying the game and a beer.

Not only is the picture super charming, it’s a move that would make Olivia Pope proud. The graphic sex scenes that are a staple of the steamy Starz show have tons of fans shipping them as a real-life couple, which they’ve both denied. (Heughan and his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, made their relationship red carpet-official at a pre-Oscars party last February.) Surely someone in the stands would have been eager to take some secret pictures of them and post them online or sell them, but Heughan beat them to the punch. Not as literally as Jamie Fraser would, of course, but a deft move nonetheless.

Season three of Outlander is coming to Starz this September.