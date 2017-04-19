On Wednesday, after more than 50 advertisers pulled their spots from his show thanks to a slew of sexual-harassment allegations against him, Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News. At 2:30 p.m., parent company 21st Century Fox announced that O’Reilly, who’d been an anchor there since 1996, “would not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” and Twitter users rejoiced.
Well, sort of.
And then came the news that Tucker Carlson will replace O’Reilly in Fox’s 9 p.m. slot.
And, well …
Congrats to the guy who told a female journalist to “stick to the thigh-high boots.”