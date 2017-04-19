Photo: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/Getty Images

On Wednesday, after more than 50 advertisers pulled their spots from his show thanks to a slew of sexual-harassment allegations against him, Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News. At 2:30 p.m., parent company 21st Century Fox announced that O’Reilly, who’d been an anchor there since 1996, “would not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” and Twitter users rejoiced.

more like o’bye-ly amirite — Kelsey Sutton (@kelseymsutton) April 19, 2017

O'Reilly was paid be TV's white male privilege superego. Sweet that racism & sexism finally killed his bottom line.https://t.co/XBsgd8RRnN — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) April 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly tearfully enters a SoulCycle



“sorry, all the bikes are booked. Maybe try FlyWheel?”



All the bikes were not booked — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) April 19, 2017

BILL O’REILLY: And that’s the truth about Muslims. Let’s go now to Jesse Watters, who—

ARBY’S CASHIER: Sir there are like 50 cars behind you — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 19, 2017

Well, sort of.

all it took was millions of dollars and an avalanche of complaints https://t.co/wyFoMEdo3a — Shani O. Hilton (@shani_o) April 19, 2017

Very inspiring to see that numerous sexual harassment allegations can hurt a powerful man’s career once it's bad for the bottom line. — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) April 19, 2017

FOX News sends a powerful message: a workplace culture of rampant sexual harrassment and aggression will only be tolerated for 2 decades — John Miguel McCauley (@Mickey_McCauley) April 19, 2017

Reminder that the first $9M O'Reilly settlement for sexual harassment was 13 YEARS ago so it's not like this is a stunning victory for women — Amy Sullivan (@sullivanamy) April 19, 2017

take note dudes: you may only have 15 years of unimpeded sexual harassment so make em count — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 19, 2017

And then came the news that Tucker Carlson will replace O’Reilly in Fox’s 9 p.m. slot.

Fox News sources: Tucker Carlson at 8pm, The Five moves to 9pm. Starting Monday 4/24. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) April 19, 2017

And, well …

Congrats to Tucker Carlson for being the next best thing to a serial sexual predator who wrote terrible books. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) April 19, 2017

justice is…………. tucker carlson’s disingenuous fallacy hour getting a better time slot — John Herrman (@jwherrman) April 19, 2017

Fox News: a lazy susan of racist morons. https://t.co/HdGm23VSUh — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) April 19, 2017

Congrats to the guy who told a female journalist to “stick to the thigh-high boots.”