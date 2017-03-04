Inside the Homes of Georgia O’Keeffe and New York City Socialites

View Slideshow Photo: Balthazar Korab/Courtesy of The Library of Congress

Interior designer and blogger P. Gaye Tapp recollects the lives and impeccably decorated homes of 16 iconic women in her upcoming book, How They Decorated: Inspiration From Great Women of the Twentieth Century, out April 11 from Rizzoli. She assembles stylish women who designed their homes in four categories she calls Legacy Style, In the Grand Manner, Fashionably Chic, and Unconventional Eye. Photos and illustrations show earthy pieces Georgia O’Keeffe brought to her adobe house, the floors covered in animal skins and rugs, or socialite Babe Paley’s New York City apartment.

All of the women are connected by their good taste and the fearless, personal touches they gave to their surroundings. The book includes curious details from their personal lives, like how Hélène Rochas earned Hubert de Givenchy’s praise, or how the writer Fleur Cowles once commissioned local nuns to embroider hundreds of yards of fabric for the rooms she was decorating. Click ahead for a glimpse into the world of interior design at the time.