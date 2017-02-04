Pink Posts Body-Positive Instagram Message for Fans

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Social media can be tough on the old ego, especially if you follow a lot of folks whose lives are nothing short of perfectly curated. Pink, who had a second child in late December, is here to tell you what’s up. Instead of shilling the latest sketchy weight loss supplement or revenge body workout, the pop star posted a gym selfie Saturday with a body-positive message for fans.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3”? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese. The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”