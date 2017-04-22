Pregnant Beyoncé Came to Slay in New Instagram Photos

It was just another night at the Knowles-Carter household when Beyoncé decided to take a second to document her fabulous outfit before going out on the town. Or maybe she and Jay Z were just hanging out and that’s how Beyoncé rolls on a normal night at home. Who’s to say? In any case, the glowingly pregnant pop star posed for several photos by herself in a comfy-looking and stylish, cream-colored tunic with bat-wing sleeves, as well as one promoting Kelly Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!

Beyoncé has been documenting her pregnancy on social media for fans, who love the updates and the stunning outfits. However, some Twitter trolls and tabloid sites have been fat-shaming the pop star for actually looking like she’s growing two humans in one body. These photos prove Bey isn’t here for that mess — and neither are her fans.