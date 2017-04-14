Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Combine the star power of Kelsey Grammer before his divorce from Camille and the crowd-pleasing charm of Dorit’s husband PK, and you have a Real Housewives spouse for the ages: Donald Trump. The Wrap points out in a sneak peek of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion show that Kim Richards cops to previously dating the current president of the United States, though she doesn’t seem particularly excited to get into the details. When Andy Cohen asks, “I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?” Richards replies, ”Yes, let’s not get into it.” She goes on to reluctantly admit, “I had dinner with him,” but when asked by her co-stars if she had ever seen the leader of the free world naked, Richards demurs. “I don’t want to talk about the president,” she says. Presidency aside, Donald Trump seems born to be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband. He already has a natural panache, a lengthy career in reality television and, allegedly, a history of being horrible to Lisa Rinna. The only question is, does the White House have a hot tub and if so, how are the acoustics for a screaming match?