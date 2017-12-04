Real Wedding Album: A Woodland Adventure at a Flower Farm

View Slideshow Photo: Loreto Caceres

Pablo Kohan, 35, and Emily Davidian, 36, met as co-workers at an architecture firm in 2012 and successfully hid their romance until the office holiday party. “It was the most obvious coming-out,” Pablo remembers. “We rolled in together the next morning two hours late.” When choosing a venue, the couple wanted to share their passion for biking upstate with their 55 guests and selected a friend’s flower farm. “Our friend trimmed the apple tree so people could stand under it. The tree forced people to get close.” At the reception, guests dined on Middle Eastern dishes like pomegranate couscous, in a nod to Emily’s Armenian heritage, followed by dulce de leche ice cream for Pablo (who’s Argentine). Later in the night, the farm’s owner, Joncy Bennett, started a bonfire. “After failed attempts, he came out with a blowtorch,” remembers Pablo. “All the adults were worried that he was about to light our wedding on fire. It would have a been a cool finale.”



The Details

Dress: Rime Arodaky

Suit: Ryan Seacrest

Catering: Lekker Catering

Flowers: Teensa Flowers

Wedding Bands: Designed by Pablo Kohan and cast by Shapeways

Photographs: Loreto Caceres

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.