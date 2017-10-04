Real Wedding Album: A Relaxed Backyard Event

View Slideshow Photo: Les Loups

When Tommy Wolfe, 31, first met his wife, Jena, 29, it was in passing nearly a decade ago, and she was dating someone else. “Even though we only met one night years before, I thought of her a couple of times since then,” he remembers. “I didn’t even know her name, but I was struck.” They were “inseparable” from the moment they reconnected, says Jena. Following a proposal in the south of France, the creative couple (she’s in digital marketing and design; he’s a furniture designer and sculptor) compiled a deck to distribute to their vendors, outlining an unfussy, organic aesthetic — which extended from the location at Tommy’s family house to the “muted, understated” blooms by Peartree Flowers. “People were crazy about the flowers,” Jena says. When the 140 guests reached their seats, they found name cards and menus Tommy had written by hand (he also inked each invite individually, from envelope to RSVP), followed by comfort food from Fig & Pig Catering. The focus was on dancing, so “we broke it up so that after cocktail hour there was a dance set right away. Then first course, then dance set, and so on,” Jena says. The father of the groom, writer Tom Wolfe, gave a quick speech but kept it low-key by not wearing his signature white suit. “I think he was aware of not stealing the show,” Tommy says. “He wanted to let the bride wear white on this occasion.”

The Details

Dress: Theia

Suit: Custom by Vincent Nicolosi and Beth Neville Evans

DJ: Chances With Wolves

Cake: Sweethaus

Hair and Makeup: Rachael Gray

Photographs: Les Loups

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.