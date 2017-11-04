Real Wedding Album: A Tugboat To-Do

View Slideshow Photo: Heather Waraksa

As business partners, Lyndsay Caleo, 38, and Fitzhugh Karol, 34, renovate and design homes through their firm, Brooklyn Home Company. Seeking their next construction adventure, the two decided to buy and restore a tugboat. “Turns out, there was a big learning curve,” Lyndsay says. After months of work, the pair realized all of their parents were visiting the same weekend. “Fitzhugh was like, ‘Why don’t we just get married while they’re here?’ ” Lyndsay says. Days later, they were wed on their tugboat, Lucy, surrounded by 20 immediate family members and friends. Following the ceremony, they moved to Lyndsay’s father’s bigger yacht and texted more friends to join the party, eventually gathering 75 people. Once aboard, the crowd ate passed hors d’oeuvre and danced to a friend’s funk band until the wee hours. “During our first dance, some fireworks started,” Fitzhugh says. “We thought someone surprised us, but it was an unbelievable coincidence.”

The Details

Dress: Pronovias for ceremony, BHLDN for reception

Suit: J.Crew

Band: The Family Jones

Cake: Mira Evnine

Flowers: Saipua

Photographs: Heather Waraksa

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.