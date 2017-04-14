Real Wedding Album: A Family Party in the Adirondacks

View Slideshow Photo: Gabrielle Plucknette Photography

Though they met as students at the University of Oregon and live in Portland, Megan Udow and J.B. Rinaldi, both 30, knew they wanted to get married at J.B.’s family’s summerhouse in the Adirondacks. “I didn’t just want our wedding to be only representative of my family, but she came up with the idea and I was secretly like, ‘Yes, perfect!’ ” says J.B., who’s in research at a health-care company. Family members and friends decorated on the day of, lighting candles on tables, atop fence posts, and in lanterns dangling from trees. “I wanted as many lights as we could get,” says Megan, an administrator at Kaiser Permanente. After an Italian meal of shrimp pasta and fig salad served family style on two long farm tables, guests danced under the stars and into the quiet country roads. “At 3:30 a.m., people were like, ‘You have to go to bed,’ ” says Megan. “I didn’t want to take off my dress!”

The Details

Dress: Martina Liana

Suit: Brooks Brothers

Bridesmaid Dresses: Jenny Yoo

Catering: Cafe CaNole

Flowers: The Clinton Florist

Invitations: Minted.com

Photographs: Gabrielle Plucknette Photography

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.