Real Wedding Album: Rock-and-Roll Nuptials in Brooklyn

They met at a yoga class, and it was in a yoga pose that Brian Chase, 39, proposed to Erin, 39. “He was doing a backbend, and I was helping. When he came up to stand, he had a note in his mouth,” says Erin, a dentist. The most complicated part of the planning process was wrangling the music; as the drummer of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Brian had a guest list featuring a who’s who of local rockers. Imaad Wasif played “Let’s Stay Together” for their first dance, followed by a set from jazz composers John Zorn, Ikue Mori, and Susie Ibarra. A bagpiper performed the Star Wars theme as the couple recessed. Of course, Brian couldn’t resist performing with his bandmates Karen O and Nick Zinner. “But I was told to keep my performing to a minimum,” he says. “I was there for Erin.”

