Reese Witherspoon Really Wants a Second Season of Big Little Lies

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

On Friday morning, Reese Witherspoon joined Tiffany & Co. for a panel discussion on the fashion industry’s role in protecting wildlife and the environment. Over bagels and avocado toast at NeueHouse Penthouse, the actress discussed supporting women and sustainability through her Southern-inspired clothing line Draper James and her film company Pacific Standard, which produced Gone Girl and Wild.

Tiffany & Co.’s chief sustainability officer Anisa Costa moderated the panel with the company’s interim CEO Michael J. Kowalski and activist Dudu Douglas-Hamilton of Save the Elephants, which works to stop illegal hunting of elephants in Africa and ivory trading in countries like China, where the demand is high.

Witherspoon argued that celebrities and brands must support causes like sustainability. She discussed the importance of empowering women as well, describing how Draper James partnered with the nonprofit Girls Inc. to create a “crash course” on economics for young girls and how her film company Pacific Standard only produces films with female stars.

Inevitably, the questions turned to Big Little Lies: Will there be a second season? “We are all really invested in the idea, it could possibly happen,” Witherspoon said. “I talked to Nicole Kidman yesterday and it’s definitely something we’re thinking about.” The show’s producers are reportedly brainstorming ideas now.

At the breakfast, Tiffany announced it will unveil a collection of elephant brooches and charms this fall, with all profits going to the Elephant Crisis Fund to support anti-poaching, anti-trafficking, and ivory-demand-reduction projects.