Another day, another gaffe by Press Secretary Sean Spicer — this one arguably his worst one yet. During his Tuesday briefing, while discussing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, he said “You know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” When given the opportunity to clarify, he only elaborated, “I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Ashad [sic] is doing … he brought them into the Holocaust Centers, I understand that.”

And just as the words came out of his mouth, reporters April Ryan and Ashley Parker reacted, well, pretty much exactly how you’d expect any person watching to.

😂 @AprilDRyan's reaction as Spicer went on about "not even Hitler," like... "Is everyone else hearing this?" pic.twitter.com/t2NK9VP4xy — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 11, 2017

the journey in this gif is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/lanp2TvruQ — Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) April 11, 2017

