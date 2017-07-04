Rihanna Will Now Shine Bright in Diamonds She Designed

Rihanna has yet another fashion project on the horizon. In addition to her Fenty x Puma line and her important work fusing chaps and boots for Manolo Blahnik, she’ll now be designing a jewelry line for Chopard. WWD reports that Rihanna will co-design the collection, titled Rihanna Loves Chopard, with the brand’s creative director Caroline Scheufele.

The pieces are inspired by her native Barbados and its Carnival traditions, and the collection will officially be unveiled at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But Rih has already given us a sneak peek at two of the designs: a colorful pair of earrings and a diamond ring, both of which she wore to the Grammys in February. Apparently we were too distracted by her shiny flask to notice.

