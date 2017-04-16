To the outsider, Coachella is a music festival held in a desert somewhere in California. To those in the know, it’s a place to see and be seen while you enjoy the VIP section with your boo. But what if you are there to be seen and not enough people see you? If you’re Rihanna, you post your outfit to Instagram and wait for the compliments to roll in. See for yourself.
Rihanna Would Like You to Admire her Coachella Outfit
