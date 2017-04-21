Ronda Rousey Is Engaged to Travis Browne

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, is getting married “soon.” Rousey confirmed her engagement to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, TMZ Sports reports.

Browne reportedly proposed in New Zealand last week, though Rousey has kept details of the event private. In fact, none of her social media accounts show photos of the trip, much less anything indicating a marriage proposal. Though, if we want do want to do some close reading, there is a week-old image of a quote, (ok, perhaps a perfectly ambiguous one, but still!). It reads: “Take a moment not a selfie.” Make of that statement what you will …

Here’s to hoping whenever Rousey and Browne tie the knot, there are at least some photos on Instagram!

