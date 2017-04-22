Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre are a couple. We know this because, thanks to the disbelieving haters and losers of the world, Dawson and Andre have provided us with ample proof. Does Dawson wish affirming her relationship didn’t require the public release of her tongue touching another person’s tongue? At three years older (and wiser) than her “such a millennial” boyfriend, yes, yes, she does. But ultimately she’s cool with it, as long as you understand that not only are her and Andre a couple, they’re a really good couple. Like, they meditate, they journal, he took care of her in an adult diaper, that’s how in this they are. Better luck next time, Chance the Rapper.