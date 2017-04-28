One of the great pleasures of modern life is the new immediacy of Schadenfreude. Want to take some small, dark pleasure in the misfortune of others? Instantaneous digital communication allows you to do so with no friction and no wait. Such is our modern world. And, so, may we present: The best tweets from the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Fyre Festival was supposed to be an elite and luxurious musical festival. Hosted on a private island in the Bahamas — which was once owned by Pablo Escobar — tickets ranged into the thousands, and the promo videos for the event, which was co-organized by Ja Rule, featured Bella Hadid and other professionally hot people frolicking on sandy beaches and diving into pristine waters. Except, when the people who actually ponied up those dollars showed up to the event this week, Fyre did not deliver. The site was unfinished, headliner Blink-182 had canceled, and the luxurious villas festivalgoers were promised turned out to be nothing more than disaster-relief shelters.

In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2 — Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017

Fyre, according to the event’s official Twitter account, has since been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and people are slowly making their way off of the island. It is unclear what was “unforeseen” about being truly unprepared to shelter, feed, and entertain hundreds of people looking for a party. But, hey, for those of us not currently stranded on an island, at least we got some good tweets out of this whole ordeal.

I'm hearing the THE US EMBASSY is sending help for us LMFAAOOOO what for??? I'm enjoying my VIP breakfast pic.twitter.com/6PTYRQfkGA — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

The entire medical team is gone. THE MEDICAL TEAM. MISSING. pic.twitter.com/2vy23SF626 — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

@WNFIV how would you describe yourself based on your current reality at #fyrefestival (also thanks for the pics) pic.twitter.com/NpulRGxAyX — Olivia Ellis (@OliviaAKS) April 28, 2017

As compensation for any ill will caused by #fyrefestival

Official Staff has announced all attendees will get an extra hour in the ballpit. pic.twitter.com/Us58auYPSB — Mom (@truongasm) April 28, 2017

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Found the masterminds behind the genius #fyrefestival : pic.twitter.com/SG22Veh8qE — Matthew Sibley (@siblznbitz) April 28, 2017

The last time Ja Rule scammed me, 17 years ago. Cost me less than $20. Lesson learned #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/lw6a2qQjt3 — Nuthin4Sumpthin (@Ol_Bub) April 28, 2017

When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town pic.twitter.com/EgBK71rux6 — Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) April 28, 2017

We heard some horror stories from out there. They got IG models trading sponsored posts for 1 blanket and half of a mango. #FyreFestival — Jeremy Burke (@JEREMYBURKE) April 28, 2017

And then there’s this week-old tweet from Ja Rule himself, which, um, didn’t age super well.