The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Donald Trump Once Pitched a TV Show That Would Be Like Dynasty, But About Models

The Tower would be about models living in a skyscraper.

11 mins ago

Cecile Richards and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on How to Survive 2017

As told to Katie Couric at Tina Brown’s Women in the World Summit last night.

14 mins ago

What’s the Best Beard Trimmer?

I dragged a dozen across my face and picked the five best.

21 mins ago

Daughter of Famous Chinese Musicians Leah Dou Isn’t Trying to Fit Megastar Mold

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is bringing back trip-hop.

12:43 p.m.

The Tokyo-Based Hairstylist Turning Hair Into Art With Unexpected Accessories

▶️ Who knew chili peppers could be so fashionable?

12:36 p.m.

Shonda Rhimes Is Joining Planned Parenthood’s National Board

“The fact is that women’s health is under fire right now.”

12:05 p.m.

Sam Bee Says Only Wishful Thinkers See Ivanka As ‘Your Secret Progressive Buddy’

Ivanka has a history of loyally pushing her father’s agenda.

11:36 a.m.

There Are a Lot of Shinola Watches on Sale Right Now

And a whole bunch of them are 60 percent off.

11:31 a.m.

Jared Kushner Spotted Wearing Incredibly Chill Name Tag During Iraq Visit

Nice.

11:19 a.m.

The Matchmaker Who Flirts on Dating Apps for You

Hanging out with the matchmaker who impersonates her clients online.

10:48 a.m.

How One Woman Re-creates Kate Middleton’s Best Outfits Without Breaking the Bank

She scours eBay and uses tailors to replicate Middleton’s looks.

10:15 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Hair Has Been Natural for Years

According to her hairstylist, it’s been natural the entire time she’s been in the White House.

10:00 a.m.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Protein Shakes, Stress, and Paul Rudd’s Diet Advice

“It’s fair to say this job has gotten a little bit more intense in the last year.”

9:48 a.m.

Young Women in China Are Obsessed With Ivanka Trump

“She represents what we’re looking for — to marry into a decent family, to look good, and to have your own career.”

9:23 a.m.

More Than 1 in 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With HPV Between 2013 and 2014

The figure increases to 42 percent for all forms of genital HPV, according to a CDC report.

8:43 a.m.

Should I Turn My Hobby Into a Side Gig?

How to monetize your many talents.

8:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Bullying

Leslie Jones, Hillary Clinton, Tyra Banks, and more on rising above their haters.

8:00 a.m.

Tour an Interior Designer’s ‘Interwar Technicolor Dream House’

Most millennials gravitate toward mid-century minimalism, yet 31-year-old Brock Forsblom has gone full-on maximalist.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Of Course Donald Trump Doesn’t Think Bill O’Reilly Did Anything Wrong

His defense of the Fox News host reinforces his message that white men rule.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Martha Stewart Wants to Get You Drunk

The lifestyle icon has launched an online wine shop.