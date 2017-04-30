Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Red Carpet Was Lit

Forget the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which not even the President deigned to show up for. Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was the hottest and funniest ticket in town this weekend. The event, which took place at the DAR Constitution Hall, brought back Will Ferrell as George W. Bush and Allison Janney in her role from The West Wing, CJ Cregg, plus live performances by Elvis Costello and Peaches, and appearances by Jessica Williams, Padma Lakshmi, and Alia Shawkat. Check out the red carpet highlights here.