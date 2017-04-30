The Latest on the Cut

10:47 a.m.

Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Red Carpet Was Lit

The red carpet was a parade of funny folks.

9:01 a.m.

Bella Hadid Addresses Fyre Festival Fallout

Fans were not pleased.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Samantha Bee Imagines an Alternate Universe Where Hillary Clinton Is President

“For a week after President Clinton won, we all heard this loud buzzing noise. I think it was the sound of the whizzing bullet we just dodged.”

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers Went on a Hot Golfing Date With Baywatch’s Kelly Rohrbach

Is golfing a date? Okay.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

The Best Jokes From Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“You ever notice Betsy DeVos and a duffle bag of orphans’ bones are never seen in the same room together? Makes you think.”

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

This Model Narrowly Missed the Fyre Festival Nightmare

She shared her tale with The Hollywood Reporter.

Yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

This Fyre Festival Apology Is As Extra As You’d Expect

“We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived.”

Yesterday at 12:49 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren Wasn’t Particularly Amused by Bill Maher’s Pocahontas ‘Joke’

So awkward.

Yesterday at 11:04 a.m.

Busy Philipps Gets Real About Instagram Sponsorships

“We all gotta make money.”

Yesterday at 9:54 a.m.

Here Is Justin Bieber’s $15,000 Rose-Gold Grill

That’s a lot of look.

Yesterday at 8:46 a.m.

It’s a Girl for Ciara and Russell Wilson

Her middle name is Princess, thank you very much.

4/28/2017 at 6:05 p.m.

Revisiting Ellen’s Groundbreaking Coming-Out Episode 20 Years Later

▶️ “Why do I have to be so ashamed? Why can’t I just say the truth? I mean, be who I am.”

4/28/2017 at 5:51 p.m.

I Worked at Fyre Festival. It Was Always Going to Be a Disaster.

“We were standing in an empty gravel pit trying to figure out how to build a festival village from scratch”

4/28/2017 at 5:47 p.m.

Ask the Strategist: The Best Beach Hat for Mom

With Some for Cool Moms and Some for Non-Moms.

4/28/2017 at 5:47 p.m.

LeBron Debuts His Breezy Summer Look

Inspirational dressing from Mr. James.

4/28/2017 at 5:45 p.m.

The Kardashians Just Broke Up With the Stylist They’ve Been Using for a Decade

They’re no longer working with Monica Rose.

4/28/2017 at 5:30 p.m.

An Intimate Look Inside the Homes of LGBTQ Americans

Tom Atwood spent 15 years shooting portraits for his new book Kings and Queens in Their Castles.

4/28/2017 at 5:26 p.m.

What Are the Best Socks for Women?

A sock for every occasion.

4/28/2017 at 5:11 p.m.

It’s 2017 and Sephora Just Launched a Bye Felicia Lip Balm

Timely.

4/28/2017 at 4:32 p.m.

Emma Watson and Katie Holmes Partied This Week

Plus: Susan Sarandon, Rita Ora, Julia Garner.