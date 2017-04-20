The Death Knell of the Off-the-Shoulder Top Has Sounded

The prevailing style currently ruling the shirt landscape — you know, the one that’s designed to look like bedding that is in the process of slowly slipping off your shoulders — has finally taken a (possibly fatal) hit. Sarah Palin wore a lacy version of the silhouette, dubbed “the hottest summer trend” by Pret-a-Reporter, to pay a call to Donald Trump at the White House last night, Oval Office dress codes be damned. (And in the photo she posted, I can definitely see her clavicle from my house.)

Will Palin’s embrace of the trend finally render it untouchable to the fashion in-crowd? That remains to be seen, but she certainly could have picked better accessories than Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

