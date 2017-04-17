Sean Spicer Conveniently Asleep by Midnight Every Saturday

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s hard work being press secretary for one of the least popular administrations in history, particularly when many of the gaffes you have to smooth over are self-inflicted. As such, Sean Spicer keeps a very strict bedtime — so rigid, in fact, that he’s asleep every single Saturday by 12 p.m. EST.

When asked on Monday what he thought of Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live — which he’s previously called “funny,” if in need of a little “dialing back” — Spicer told CNN he’s “fast asleep by the time that comes on,” so he usually misses out altogether. “I’m in bed, get up, go to church the next day, and look ahead,” he added.

“But you have fun with it, right?” the anchor prompted, to which Spicer replied, “Look, my focus is on advancing the president and his policies, and we live in a great world where people can say and do what they want because of the First Amendment, and that’s what makes this such a great country.” Which, just offhand, sounds like a “no.”

