Malia Obama’s ‘Longtime Stalker’ Reported to Police

Photo: Alo Ceballos/Getty Images

On Thursday, members of Malia Obama’s Secret Service detail visited New York’s First Precinct station house to report 30-year-old Jair Nilton Cardoso, who’s been following the 18-year-old around the city. According to the New York Daily News, Cardoso is a “longtime stalker” who tried to break into the White House while the Obama family lived there.

On April 10, Cardoso showed up at the building where Obama interns, held a sign to the window, and “begged her to marry him,” the Daily News reports. Secret Service agents kicked him out, but two days later he followed Obama out of another building – agents reportedly stopped him and told him to leave Obama alone.

The next day, agents interviewed Cardoso at his apartment, “concluded he had psychiatric issues, and took him to a Brooklyn hospital for evaluation.” Police are deciding whether to file stalking and harassment charges against him.

The eldest Obama daughter has been living in the city while she interns for film producer Harvey Weinstein. She attended the Girls premiere party and has hit up a few nightlife spots, but not without “heavy security.”