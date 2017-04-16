Of Course Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are at Coachella

Who needs flower crowns when you’ve got a new significant other to smooch? Selena Gomez and the Weeknd have been spending some quality time together at Coachella with nary a twee accessory in sight. Naturally, the two took some time out from watching Travis Scott and other acts from the VIP section to commemorate the fun with a quick Instagram selfie. (They made it IG official last week on the Weekend’s account.)



They’ve been logging lots of frequent flier miles together lately, with Gomez accompanying her boyfriend on his world tour with pit stops in Italy, Amsterdam, and Toronto. Rumor has it Gomez wanted to introduce the Weeknd to her family on Easter weekend, but a romantic weekend in Cali with thousands of hipsters and celebrities sounds like a pretty good substitute.