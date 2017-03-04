Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Planning On Hanging Out On Easter

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In case we needed another reminder of how strong the romance is currently between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, here we go: the two are planning on celebrating Easter Sunday together. Now, what exactly the two end up doing on the holiday is TBD, but according to Hollywood Life, the couple is pretty set on spending the date together. Gomez reportedly really wants her new beau to meet her family, but The Weeknd is tempting her with tales of a “secret vacation.”



“Selena [Gomez] and The Weeknd are planning on spending Easter together,” an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. “Selena really wants him to go back home with her to spend time with her family, but she’s also open to the idea of going on a romantic getaway with him. He keeps telling her that he wants to whisk her away on a secret vacation.”



The couple have been photographed by the paparazzi during their many, many recent dates around the globe. Their dates have included some low-key affairs like game days at Dave & Buster’s to aquarium outings (perhaps on the recommendation of Drake, who once took Rihanna to the same place). But given the star-power (and funds) the two share, they’ve also splurged on other dates, like when they were spotted holding hands in Florence, Italy while taking in some of the city’s beautiful art.



If The Weeknd does end up whisking away Gomez on a “secret vacation,” it likely won’t stay secret for too long. The paparazzi always seem to catch the two kissing curbside. Or, they just share cute date photos on Instagram.

