It’s 2017 and Sephora Just Launched a Bye Felicia Lip Balm

Treat your lips to the taste of 2014 (or 1995, for that matter) with Bye Felicia lip balm, which debuted at Sephora today. The balm was conceived by industry newcomer, Taste Beauty. Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Alex Fogelson, who is Taste Beauty’s managing partner, explained that Sephora approached the cosmetics company to “collaborate in a really fun, pop-culture-inspired fun and young item.”

Felicia on fleek! #byefelicia A post shared by Taste Beauty (@tastebeautynyc) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The result is the Bye Felicia lip balm. WWD writes that it’s “strawberry-scented,” but if you detect a slight stale or appropriated aroma, I have a good guess as to why.