Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Taking a Well-Deserved Vacation

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are celebrating her recent pregnancy announcement with a little getaway. Williams has been posting envy-inducing photos from a deserted beach, complete with majestic ruins overlooking the ocean and a cute couple pic with Ohanian.

The two met at a lunch in approximately May of 2015, according to our scientific deductions, and got engaged this past December. Since Williams labeled her initial pregnancy Snapchat announcement “20 weeks,” it stands to reason that she was already about eight weeks pregnant when she won her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam in January’s Australian Open. Women are strong as hell.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

"With great power comes great responsibility" Uncle Ben 🕷🕸 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT