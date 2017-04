The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

Why Didn’t I Get Help for Postpartum Depression Sooner?

I had every resource available, but that wasn’t enough.

14 mins ago

There Are a Lot of 40 Percent Off Prada Shoes at Barneys Right Now

The irresponsible (but most fun) way to spend your tax refund.

27 mins ago

Remember When Popularity Was Cool? Now It’s Work.

Social media ruined everything.

11:48 a.m.

Serena Williams Just Announced That She’s Pregnant

The tennis star is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

11:44 a.m.

This Tennis Match Was Interrupted by the Sounds of Some Very Loud Sex

Loud sex happens.

11:09 a.m.

Adidas Is Sorry for Congratulating People on Surviving the Boston Marathon

The brand congratulated runners on surviving the Boston Marathon.

10:34 a.m.

Andrew Cuomo’s New Promise to Women: Infertility Protection

Insurance companies will now be banned from excluding same-sex or single parents from infertility coverage.

10:08 a.m.

Larry David’s Daughter Is a Misanthrope for the Instagram Age

Cazzie David channels Curb Your Enthusiasm in her new web series, which is all about the ways social media amplifies millennial neuroses.

10:00 a.m.

The Best Baby-Shower Gifts According to Maisonette’s Co-founders

Suggestions from two Vogue alums who started a kids e-boutique.

10:00 a.m.

Convicted Murderer in Etan Patz Case Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison

Pedro Hernandez’s sentencing brings a close to the nearly 40-year-old missing-child case.

9:44 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren Says Mitch McConnell Won’t Make Eye Contact With Her

After that whole “nevertheless, she persisted” drama.

9:28 a.m.

NYPD Reportedly Investigating Death of New York Judge As ‘Suspicious’

Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman on New York’s top court.

8:30 a.m.

Ask Polly: What Am I Doing Wrong With Men?

You think you have to be on all the time.

8:00 a.m.

The Cowgirl Who Can Rope Cattle and Build a Fence

“I think about those prairie women that have none of the conveniences we have, what kept them going is beyond me.”

8:00 a.m.

A Trip Into the Bead-Strewn Studio of a Whitney Biennial Artist

“It’s inspiring because once I leave this room, there’s nowhere else that looks like this,” says Raúl de Nieve.

7:01 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Has, Um, An Interesting Plan For The Met Gala

Tamiflu is the new handful of raw almonds.

1:12 a.m.

All Is Apparently Well With Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers After Their Split

Nothing dramatic here.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Sylvia Moy, Motown’s First Female Songwriter, Has Died

She got her start in 1963, co-writing songs for Stevie Wonder.

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

Yes, Your Birth-Control Pills Really Might Be Making You Feel Awful, Study Says

A new study found the pill can have a negative impact on your quality of life.

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

See 150 Years of Harper’s Bazaar from Princess Diana to Gisele Covers

Memorable editorials, top cover models, and beautiful fashion photography from the new book Harper’s Bazaar: 150 Years: The Greatest Moments.