Do These Male Fox Anchors Have What It Takes to Be the Next Bill O’Reilly?

Photo: Getty Images

Since news broke that Bill O’Reilly, who was prone to sexist comments both on and off air, will no longer appear on Fox News after several women alleged he sexually harassed them, the search has been on for a replacement.

Rumor has it that Tucker Carlson, who recently told a female political writer she should “stick to thigh-high boots,” will take over O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. time slot, but as The Daily Show demonstrates, Carlson isn’t the only Fox anchor with the chops to take over from O’Reilly. In fact, anchors like Eric Bolling and Brian Kilmeade show remarkable potential. See for yourself:

LEAKED: Fox News 8pm anchor audition tape. pic.twitter.com/k7JHKSDgAt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 20, 2017