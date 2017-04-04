Sharon Stone Recorded a Spoken-Word Poem for Maxine Waters

Before you ask: Yes, this is really the voice of Sharon Stone, the movie star. Say it loud: Stone loves Maxine Waters, and she’s really proud. Because it’s 2017 and everything is a Mad Lib now, the Basic Instinct actress recorded a spoken-word poem sharing her respect for the California representative and calling out Bill O’Reilly for his racist, sexist joke at Waters’s expense. “Say it loud,” Stone says. “She’s strong and we’re proud.” Stone shared the video on her Instagram account, confirming that she did the voice work, and crediting Shelly Goldstein for the lyrics and James Brown and Alfred Ellis for the original inspiration. Let’s file this under: Her Heart Was in the Right Place.