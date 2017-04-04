The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

3 Women on What Happened When They Asked for a Raise

“I’d sooner have taken off all my clothes and run down the street than ask someone for money.”

12 mins ago

Sharon Stone Recorded a Spoken-Word Poem for Maxine Waters

Sharon Stone went for it.

8:00 a.m.

Samira Wiley’s Most Radical Protest Is Being Herself

On The Handmaid’s Tale, the Orange Is the New Black star resists a totalitarian theocracy — but she’s also found the power of her offscreen role.

7:01 a.m.

Kirsten Gillibrand Is Becoming a Progressive Champion. Is a 2020 Run Next?

The Democrats’ most unlikely holy warrior smells rebellion in the air.

1:56 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About the Insecurities Even Confident Entertainers Can Have

“You know what, we win and fail.”

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Attended a Business Meeting Together

Taking the relationship to another level.

Yesterday at 6:27 p.m.

Condé Nast To Freelancers: Want To Be Paid Faster? Take A Pay Cut

More money or a faster turnaround? In the gig economy, you choose.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

Inside the Homes of Georgia O’Keeffe and New York City Socialites

The book How They Decorated profiles stylish women of the 20th century.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Jenna Lyons Has Been Pure Style Inspiration for Decades

A look back at her influence at J.Crew.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Trump Models Is Losing Models

Managers have left and founded their own agencies, as well.

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

Kim Kardashian’s Pain Was a Bit Too Palpable

Meanwhile, Khloé sets out to make denim “history.”

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Michelle Obama’s Favorite J. Crew Designer Is Stepping Down

As she departs from J. Crew, a look back at the Jenna Lyons looks that defined Michelle Obama’s first lady style.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Bella Hadid Says She’s Proud to Be Muslim

The model opened up about her faith in a new interview.

Yesterday at 4:39 p.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Neighbor Watched People Protest Her While Sipping Wine

Dianne Bruce is the ultimate petty neighbor.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The Trailer for the Nasty Gal Netflix Show Is Here

Sophia Amoruso may have declared bankruptcy, but her pop-culture reign is far from over.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

Why Does Everyone Want This Crazy-Expensive Lotion?

A small brand sold 2,000 bottles within 24 hours.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

The Between Two Ferns Hillary Clinton Bit You Didn’t Get to See

It involved a fax machine.

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

This Handmade Pepper Mill Is Always a Dinner-Party Hit

It’s neither restaurant-blah nor Sharper-Image futuristic.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

Who Should Play Elena and Lila in the Elena Ferrante HBO Series?

A challenge in fancasting.

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Rupert Sanders Opens Up About His Affair With Kristen Stewart

You know, the one Donald Trump kept tweeting about in 2012.