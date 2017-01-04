Shop Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection Online Now

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma

If you too would like your spring look to be “Marie Antoinette as gym-rat by way of Bed-Stuy,” today is your lucky day. Rihanna’s new Fenty x Puma line is now available on the Puma website for all of your rococo athleisure needs, from corset-like chokers and frilly dresses held together with suspenders to platform sneakers and beribboned slider sandals. Prices start at $30 for the chokers, all the way up to $450 for lace-up high heels.

