Shop The Arrivals Sale to Get a Leather Jacket for 70 Percent Off

For only 48 hours, The Arrivals is having their first-ever sample sale. That’s a pretty big deal. We’ve written about them before as some of the best leather jackets on the market, especially with their reasonable price points.

The sale is a mix of styles that are all discounted up to 70 percent off, with leather jackets, lighter spring options, and plenty more. Scroll down below for our pick of the three best jackets to grab up before they’re gone.

If you’re looking for a moto but you’re tired of the same old black-leather styles, this one is a steal. It still has the minimalist design you want from a classic option, but the mustard color and lightweight leather makes for a on-trend buy you can wear during the spring and fall. Buy Vader II Jacket Original Price: $685; Sale Price: $350 , The Arrivals

This limited-edition suede jacket is only about $50 off but that definitely beats paying full price. It has a boxy, oversized fit so you can wear it over a T-shirt and jeans on the weekends, or try it with something fancy to dress your outfit down. Buy Lassen Suede LMTD Original Price: $485; Sale Price: $437 , The Arrivals

Duster coats are a trendier option, but because of their practicality, it’s a purchase you won’t regret. This one is made from a virgin-wool blend, so it’s light and airy, and can easily make your blouse-and-pants outfit look infinitely more polished. Buy Petra Long Coat Original Price: $465; Sale Price: $250 , The Arrivals

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.