View Slideshow Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

After climbing to fame through her first big role in Alfie, Sienna Miller graced tabloids for the better part of ten years dressed in trendsetting boho dresses and lush furs. A controversial photoshopped Vogue cover didn’t stop the British actor from taking on roles in a number of Oscar-nominated films like Foxcatcher and American Sniper, or from starring in passion projects like Steve Buscemi’s Interview and Cabaret on Broadway. The actress cast as Edie Sedgwick in Factory Girl is now promoting The Lost City of Z’s U.S. release.

While her career has begun to flourish, her affinity for style has remained. A longtime fan of Burberry, she starred alongside Lily James and Domhnall Gleeson for a short film on the brand’s founder, Thomas Burberry. From a sweet Chloe frock to a ruffled Gucci gown to a glitter-encrusted vintage Balenciaga mini, her style embodies a feminine free spirit. See all of Sienna Miller’s best looks in the slideshow ahead, from when she defined boho-chic to her current boho-hating days.