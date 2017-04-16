Saturday Night Live’s Legally Blonde Musical Is Awkward Middle School Perfection

What’s more awkward than being in middle school? A middle school musical, of course. In this Saturday Night Live sketch, Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong, and Sasheer Zamata play theater kids getting stoked to perform Legally Blonde: The Musical. Of course, the actual performance is a school play only a parent could love, complete with bad singing and choreography, stunt-wire mishaps, braces, and a bloody nose. If you need us, we’ll be over here cringing to death.