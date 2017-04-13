SoulCycle has proved its endurance as a fact of modern, metro-area life. We, ourselves, have tapped the spinning powerhouse’s instructors for their expert fitness insights. And devotees — as well as anyone who likes to be comfortable — can even wear SoulCycle-made gear. The cycling shoes are a given, of course, but the company also has an active-apparel line. This month’s collection is a collaboration with artist Gregory Siff, who not only has an impressive portfolio, but is a big rider himself. The enthusiasm is mutual, as this is the third time SoulCycle has tapped Siff’s design services.

Says the brand: “We’ve integrated his modern, edgy graphics — drippy stars and wheels, abstract skulls, handwriting — into most of the pieces. The collection is big on festival vibes with a desert-inspired palette of olive tones, indigo washes, hits of bright pink, and a limited-edition, Siff-embroidered Levi’s jean jacket.” [Editor’s note: The denim jacket was so popular it’s already sold out online.] Ahead, check out some of the new styles. The collection, which invokes the phrase “Find Your Yes,” is priced from $14 for a graffiti-print bandana to $158 for the sold-out Levi’s jacket.