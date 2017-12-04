Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are Having a Baby

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If you really don’t want to get pregnant, it might be a good idea to avoid taking contraceptive advice from any of the cast of Laguna Beach or The Hills for the foreseeable future, since they all seem to be expecting a baby.

Just months after Lauren Conrad announced she was expecting her first child, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have now announced that they are also having a baby. In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple of ten years (my, how time flies!) revealed that Montag, 30, is 12 weeks pregnant and due on October 19.

Pratt, 33, explained to Us Weekly that, just before Montag told him she was pregnant, he thought his wife was going to tell him “she made muffins or banana bread.” Instead, of course, Montag revealed she was with child. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’” Pratt said.

Fellow Hills alum Whitney Port is also pregnant, and Laguna Beach cast members Jason Wahler and Talan Torriero recently announced that their significant others are expecting, as well.